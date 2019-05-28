Vigil held for missing mom and son, suspect to appear in court

DAYTON, Ore. (KGW) – Friends and family are still hoping for the safe return of a missing mother and son from Salem, Oregon.
A vigil was held Monday night for Karissa and Billy Fretwell who vanished two weeks ago.
A missing persons report was filed a few days later.
The investigation led detectives to properties in Yamhill County and a person of interest, 3-year-old Billy’s biological father, Michael Wolfe.
Megan Harper, a good friend of Karissa’s, suspected Wolfe from the start. She said, “I had no idea what he was capable of or this would be the end result.”
She said Karissa and Wolfe have been fighting over custody and child support issues.
A break in the case came Friday when officers tracked down Wolfe at a donut shop in downtown Portland.
The 52-year-old, due in court Tuesday, is facing kidnapping and aggravated murder charges—although no bodies have been found.