Vigil held for undocumented immigrants in custody

SHERIDAN, Ore. – A group of Oregonians gathered to protest outside a federal detention facility holding 123 people seeking asylum in the United States.
The facility houses undocumented men from various countries. Many of them have reportedly been separated from their children.
Monday evening, protesters rallied at the federal institution in Sheridan, Oregon, saying that detaining the men leads to psychological trauma for them and their families.
Oregon State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the information about affected families is limited. That’s why she’s encouraging Oregonians who believe they’ve been impacted by “the Trump administration’s decision to separate families at the border” to contact her office. The more accurate information we have, the better we are able to assess our legal options,” said Attorney General Rosenblum.