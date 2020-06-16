Home
Village shoes going out of business amidst pandemic

ASHLAND, Ore— Ashland shoe store, Village Shoes, is going out of business after 22 years.

The owner, Stacey Larnerd, says over the last four years, the store has continuously lost money due to smoky summers and a drop in tourism.

Larnerd says she was looking forward to business picking up again this summer, but when COVID-19 hit, she says it was the nail in the coffin.

“I had a bad feeling when it all happened and when we tried to reopen it was so slow we just realized it was time to let go,” Larnerd said.

Village Shoes will be open for its liquidation sale Wednesday through Saturday, 11 A.M. to 6 P.m.

The store will stay open until all inventory is sold.

