Vinals found guilty on racketeering, meth charges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A jury has found one of the suspects behind the largest drug raid in Oregon history ‘guilty’ on all charges.

Jose Buenaventura Vinals faced multiple counts of racketeering, and delivery of methamphetamine.

The history of the case dates back to October of 2012, when two men were found burned to death outside of Bonanza.

While Vinals is not a suspect in their murders, police believe he had links to a cartel behind the killings.

Information from that case led to a major drug raid the next year.

Investigators say Vinals was one of the kingpins behind a meth ring that triggered ‘Operation Trojan Horse’.

That raid happened in May of 2013, and led to the arrest of nearly 40 people.

Police say that while Vinals had worked as an informant, he continued to sell drugs illegally – selling as much as a pound of meth a week.

The jury found Vinals ‘guilty’ on 9 counts of delivery of methamphetamine, and one count of racketeering.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 14th.

Lyle Ahrens
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.  He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.  “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

