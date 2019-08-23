Vinyl Club in Ashland shut down, new changes to come

After fifteen plus years of operation, the Vinyl Club announced this week it’s now shut down.
The club said it plans to remodel, rebrand, and reopen with new operating hours five days a week.
“We do hope to reopen by New Year’s Eve, we’ll release details as they emerge and look forward to coming back to the Ashland nightlife stronger, safer, and better than before,” Curtis Hall, co-owner, said.
Plans include a full modern food menu and a new name to match the new brand.
According to the Ashland Police Department, it’s been operating under restrictions imposed by the OLCC.
Those were applied after the Ashland City Council recommended the license not be renewed one year ago.
