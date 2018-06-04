Home
Violence flares at dueling Portland protests

Violence flares at dueling Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Four people were arrested during multiple protest events in downtown Portland, Oregon Sunday.

Portland police said officers observed members of two competing protest groups using pepper spray and throwing projectiles, including fireworks, bottles, rocks, and ball bearings.

Protesters started showing up for a rally organized by right-wing group Patriot Prayer began before its scheduled 5 p.m. start time at Terry Schrunk Plaza. Antifa groups joined Direct Action Alliance and Empower Portland to counter-protest the Patriot Prayer rally.

At one point, both groups marched around the block, after which they reoccupied their respective spaces on opposite sides of the street and resumed yelling back and forth at each other.

