Violence sweeps over Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) – At least 51 people were shot, eight fatally, and two others stabbed to death during a violent weekend across Chicago, according to police.
The weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred late Friday night, around 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street. That’s where a 35-year-old male was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.
Hours later and into Saturday morning, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed by a person in a passing car.
A 24-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man were all also shot and killed.
In a news conference Monday police talked about this latest round of violence…
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, “Because we arrest them multiple times it shows that CPD is doing what it’s supposed to do. We recovered 92 weapons over this weekend. That’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous and so until we get an all hands on deck support then we’re going to continue this.”