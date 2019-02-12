“Viral illness” prompts closure of Chiloquin Elementary School

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – An elementary school in Klamath County will close for the rest of the week to prevent the spread of a “viral illness.”
In a press release dated February 12, the Klamath County School District announced the closure of Chiloquin Elementary from Wednesday, February 13 through Friday, February 15. The closure, done in collaboration with Klamath County Public Health, is intended to help stop the spread of a viral illness.
The district said the illness, which is not norovirus, causes high fevers and vomiting that can last up to seven days.
As of February 12, half of the 14 staff members at the elementary school were out due to the illness. 56 of the 190 enrolled students were also absent.
During the closure, the school will be cleaned and disinfected.
According to the district, Chiloquin Elementary is currently the only school closing. Chiloquin High School and all other Klamath County School District schools will remain open.
For additional information and updates, visit http://www.kcsd.k12.or.us