Virginia State Police trooper killed in the line of duty

CHILHOWIE, Vir. (WWBT/NBC) – A Virginia State Police trooper and another man are dead after a shooting in a drug raid in Cumberland County late Monday.
The trooper who was shot—Trooper Lucas B. Dowell, 28—was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville where he later died.
Dowell is a Chilhowie native and graduated from the Virginia State Police’s 122nd Basic Session in November 2014.
State police say a tactical team was helping the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with executing a search warrant at a home just north of the town of Farmville.
The suspect—Corey Johnson, 44—was the only person inside the home. He died at the scene.
Police say a search warrant was being conducted as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Former Principal Mike Sturgill said, “He was one of those young men that would absolutely give you the shirt of his back he would do anything for anybody at any time.”
Dowell is survived by his parents and a sister.
The incident remains under investigation.