Virginia Tech student arrested with rifle

BLACKSBURG, Virginia (WSLS) – Police have arrested a Virginia Tech student they say illegally had a rifle and was trying to buy 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
Virginia Tech police arrested 19-year-old Yunsong Zhao on Monday and charged him with possessing or transporting an “assault firearm: while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S, according to the arrest warrant.
The warrant also states that Zhao attempted to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo, had been researching bulletproof vests and bought a former police vehicle that still bears some police markings, which he outfitted with a special bumper.
Zhao, who has family in China, has no known criminal history and lived on campus, according to the warrant.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2DSd8nT