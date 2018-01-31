Home
Virginia Tech student arrested with rifle

Virginia Tech student arrested with rifle

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

BLACKSBURG, Virginia (WSLS) – Police have arrested a Virginia Tech student they say illegally had a rifle and was trying to buy 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Virginia Tech police arrested 19-year-old Yunsong Zhao on Monday and charged him with possessing or transporting an “assault firearm: while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant also states that Zhao attempted to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo, had been researching bulletproof vests and bought a former police vehicle that still bears some police markings, which he outfitted with a special bumper.

Zhao, who has family in China, has no known criminal history and lived on campus, according to the warrant.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2DSd8nT

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics