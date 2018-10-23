Virus kills six children in New Jersey

HASKELL, N.J. (WNBC) – Six children at a long-term care medical facility in New Jersey have died after a “severe outbreak” of adenovirus, a family of viruses that usually only causes mild illness.
12 others have been infected, according to the state’s department of health.
New Jersey Department of Health officials said children were recently infected with Adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, Passaic County, which houses the pediatric center.
The facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance, the department of health says.
Adenoviruses can pose serious complications to certain people, particularly those with weakened immune systems, respiratory issues and cardiac disease.
In a statement, health officials said, “Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe.”
Adenoviruses are common viruses that can cause a range of illnesses, according to the centers for disease control and prevention. The viruses cause cold-like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye.
According to the CDC, adenoviruses are typically spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact such touching or shaking hands, through the air by coughing and sneezing, or by touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.