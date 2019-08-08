Vodka made from grain grown at Chernobyl

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine – Believe it or not, there’s a new brand of vodka that may hit the U.S. market that’s a contradiction in terms. It’s called “Atomik” and was made from grain grown inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and the market is the growing number of tourists that visit Chernobyl every year.
Is it some sort of sick joke? Not at all, according to scientists who have been studying the Chernobyl area for years.
They say they’ve produced the first drink from the exclusion zone since the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.
Dr. Grennady Laptev with the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute said, “This means we don’t just abandon the land. We use this land in different and diverse ways and we can produce something which is totally clean from the radioactivity.”
University of Portsmouth Professor Jim Smith explained, “Our idea was to distill and produce a kind of moonshine artisan vodka.”
They used slightly contaminated grain and water from a Chernobyl aquifer.
The scientists have only produced one bottle, but they’ve had it checked and re-checked for any kind of radioactivity.
Professor Smith said, “I tremble when I pick it up because this is the only bottle in existence. This is no more radioactive than any other vodka. We’ve checked it. We’ve had two of the best Laboratories in the world looking to see if they can find any radioactivity from Chernobyl and they haven’t found any.”
The two scientists are part of a team who have studied the land and how it has recovered since 1986.
The scientists hope to sell the vodka and give the proceeds back to Ukrainian communities still struggling after the nuclear disaster.