Volkswagen executives receive new charges in diesel emissions scandal

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany (NBC) – German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged Volkswagen’s current chief executive and chairman as well as its former CEO with market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015.
Prosecutors said CEO Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter and former CEO Martin Winterkorn are accused of deliberately informing markets too late about the massive costs to the company that would result from the scandal. This means the executives improperly influenced the company’s share price.
The company rejected the charges.
Prosecutors argued that the accused were aware of the issue and the potential resulting damage since the summer of 2015. The executives should have ordered the release of an ad hoc statement for markets by then, said the prosecutors.
However, the scandal did not break out until September 2015 when U.S. authorities went public with it.
Volkswagen admitted to installing software in its diesel cars that turned on pollution controls when vehicles were being tested and switched them off during everyday driving. That made it look as if the cars met tough U.S. limits on harmful pollutants known as nitrogen oxides.
About eleven million cars worldwide were equipped with the illegal software.
The automaker pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the U.S.