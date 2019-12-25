Volunteer firefighters battle Australian wildfires on Christmas Day

SOUTH AUSTRALIA (NBC) – South Australian firefighters continued to battle the devastating Adelaide Hills Bushfire on Christmas Day.
Slightly milder conditions Wednesday and on boxing day will give the state’s country fire service a chance at bringing the nearly 62,000-acre blaze to heel ahead of hot weather forecast for the weekend.
A watch and act warning remained in place for the region, where fires have destroyed 84 homes and hundreds of other buildings as well as claimed one life.
A return to very hot weather has been forecast for the weekend, with temperatures set to top 104 degrees Fahrenheit together with rising winds.
Members of the Salvation Army and volunteers helped prepare a Christmas lunch for the firefighters before they headed back out to fight fires.
The country fire service chief said he was inspired by the efforts of his volunteers who continue to work to bring the fire under control.
Country Fire Service Volunteer Danny Burns said, “I kind of miss not being with my little girl today, but it is what it is. Someone’s gotta come do it. ”
“I haven’t been able to hide my pride in the volunteers,” Country Fire Service Chief Mark Jones said. “Just the efforts are immense and for many of them, they’ve sacrificed a family Christmas to come out and protect the lives and properties of strangers they’ll never meet.”