Volunteers help boy become the Flash on wheels

(NBC) – An Oregon-based nonprofit helped a 10-year old boy with spina bifida make his dreams come true.
His wheelchair was decked out with huge blinking lightning bolts and splashing waves to show his speed so that he could become the superhero Flash.
“It’s his chair so I want to see what he wants to have done,” volunteer Lior Molcho said. Molcho directs music videos and dabbles in special effects.
With Molcho’s help, Kumaka Jensen is about to become the Flash on wheels.
They met for the first time with an instant bond.
Stuart Jensen is Kumaka’s father. He said, “if we would have listened to the doctors we wouldn’t have this awesome kid. He has a lot of life.”
10-year old Kumaka was born with spinal bifida. His legs may be weak but his zest for life is over the top.
He’s an extreme sports fanatic capable of doing a back flip that would put Tony Hawk to shame.
First, Molcho has to figure out how to add lightning bolts without making the chair tip over.
His goal is to create the ultimate magical moment for a fifth grade boy.
“We all see disability first, we all see differences so we all notice whatever’s different first and hopefully they won’t,” Molcho said.
Their connection came through Magic Wheelchair, an Oregon-based non-profit started by Ryan Weimer who has two sons with muscular dystrophy. All they wanted was to dress up on Halloween.
Molcho volunteers his time as he preps this mock up. Hundreds of hours and thousands of donated dollars have helped build more than 70 of these epic costumes around the country.
Kumaka invited family and friends for the great reveal. Now, the Flash will hit the street and take his new ride for a test run.
“They think I’m different than them,” Kumaka said. “But my dad said I can do anything other people can do.”
Tracy Jensen, Kumaka’s mother, said, “We want to just teach everybody to be happy with whatever they have and that little boy he gives us all of that and then some.”