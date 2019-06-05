Volunteers, homeowners help patch levee breach along Klamath Lake

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Volunteers and homeowners helped to successfully patch a levee breach along Klamath Lake Tuesday.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of June 4, a homeowner noticed a crater in a levee between Lakeshore Drive and Klamath Lake.
First responders, volunteers, and neighbors quickly went to work, patching the levee with sandbags.
The levee reportedly held overnight and crews will be working on June 5 with construction equipment to fully repair the levee.
The sheriff’s office said the levee is maintained by a local “special district” made up of nearby homeowners. Outdated infrastructure and a small budget have made maintenance difficult for the special district, deputies explained.
KCSO said, “Klamath County residents can find out more about local hazards and volunteer opportunities through the sheriff’s office and emergency management pages at Klamath County’s website, http://www.klamathcounty.org.”