Volunteers use radios to train for emergencies

MEDFORD, Ore. — A simulation exercise this weekend will help volunteers better prepare for emergencies in the community.

The Jackson County Amateur Radio Emergency Service will be holding the training on Saturday morning at Bear Creek Park in Medford.

The exercise will practice keeping lines of communication open during a disaster, such as during a destructive wildfire.

It provides an opportunity to test their skills to communicate with road checkpoints and shelters even if the power grid fails.

