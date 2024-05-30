Voodoo Doughnuts turns 21, celebrates with cocktail inspired doughnut

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon icon is celebrating a big birthday.

Twenty-one years ago, Voodoo Doughnuts opened up it’s first location in Old Town.

On Thursday it’s celebrating it’s coming of drinking age by introducing a cocktail inspired doughnut. For a limited time Voodoo will be selling a Strawberry Daiquiri doughnut.

According to a Facebook post, the Voodoo describes the daiquiri donut as “a cake doughnut dipped in a refreshing strawberry rum frosting, topped with handcrafted whip, and sprinkled with tart lime dust and sprinkles.”

As a thank you for all of the community support, the owners of Voodoo are donating a portion of proceeds from each Strawberry Daiquiri sold to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.