Voters pack the polls across the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Long lines could be seen at polling places across the country Tuesday morning in an election where turnout will be key.
Democrats are hoping to flip 23 seats and win control of the House of Representatives. Dozens of Republican incumbents are at risk.
“Latino turnout is up already over 150% above 2014. African American voting is up almost 136% and millennial turnout is already over 250%,” says New Mexico’s Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, a member of the National Democratic Congressional Committee.
President Trump isn’t on the ballot but is looming large over the election. He’s been on the campaign trail, working to make immigration and the migrant caravan currently headed toward the southern border a key issue.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2AOljyj