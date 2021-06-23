Voting rights bill stalls in Senate, infrastructure bill unresolved

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – In Washington Wednesday morning, the Biden agenda is in jeopardy, trapped in a divided Senate. For now, there will be no debate on voting rights and, while there’s hope for a deal on police reform, infrastructure is still up in the air. With a “no” vote from the U.S. Senate on debating voting rights. Democrats’ plan, for now, is dead.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “This vote was the starting gun, not the finish line.”
“This is not a federal issue,” argued Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “It ought to be left to the state.”
The White House vows to push for reform. Vice President Kamala Harris said, “We support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the fight is not over.”
There’s more hope for police reform. A month past the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Democrats and Republicans are working together.
Republican senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham said, “I think if we’re going to have an agreement in principle it will be this week.”
Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, said, “Or it could all blow up as you very well know.”
But there’s no sign of significant compromise yet on infrastructure. President Biden sent senior advisors to Capitol Hill to meet with both parties. There’s a one-trillion-dollar compromise on the table that fixes roads and bridges but rejects many of the president’s other priorities.
Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) said, “Where there’s a will there’s a way. If the White House really wants a deal, there’s a deal to be had there.”
Questions remain on how to pay for it.
There’s a meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday between top White House advisors, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to map out next steps to get to a deal.