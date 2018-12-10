Wagon rides bring holiday nostalgia to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– Jacksonville is offering a nostalgic trip to the past with horse-drawn wagon rides through town this December.
Every weekend this month, Tonka, Mato and their driver Garry Rose are supplying a little extra entertainment for the city’s holiday celebrations. For Rose, he says it’s been a great time not just for him but all the families and kids that come to visit as well.
“With the experience I have and this unbelievable team here,” said Rose, “I presented it to city council and they were all for it so here I am!”
If you would like to see the three of them out and about, the wagon rides run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. If you can’t wait that long, Rose will also be offering wagon rides at a Toys For Tots fundraiser event this Thursday at the Sweet Rose Stables.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.