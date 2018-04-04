Rep. Walden: Mark Zuckerberg will testify before House committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in Washington D.C.
Walden currently serves as the HECC chairman. He said, “This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th.”
According to Walden’s office, Zuckerberg is expected to testify about his company’s use and protection of user data. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m.