MEDFORD, Ore. – The Alzheimer’s Association held its Walk-To-End Alzheimer’s event on September 18th.

Around 300 people participated in the walk at Lithia and Driveway Fields.

It’s the nation’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. There were also multiple vendors at the event providing information on care and housing for people with Alzheimer’s or other Dementia.

We spoke with someone who had been volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association for the past 29 years about what it means to them.

“My dad had Alzheimer’s, he passed away in 2014, and The Alzheimer’s Association was extremely supportive of our family. He went from a place of feeling depressed to a place of feeling hope,” said Marya Kain.

Participants walked a two-mile course each holding a flower with a color representing their reason for walking.

Organizers say in Oregon alone more than 69,000 people are living with the disease. Organizers say they are dedicated to raising funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s.