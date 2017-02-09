Wall featuring Medford Olympian unveiled

Medford, Ore. — A Medford native and Olympic gold medalist is receiving some recognition.
A wall that features Dick Fosbury is on display at the RAM restaurant and brewery in Medford.
Fosbury himself stopped by earlier to sign the wall.
RAM general manager Tommy Simmons says that it’s important for them to integrate into the community.
“To have somebody like Dick that’s so important to this community — an Olympic gold medalist. Not a lot of places get to say that, that they have one of their own win a gold medal.”
Fosbury is famed for inventing the Fosbury flop, a technique high jumpers use to propel themselves over the bar in competition.
He won the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, jumping 7 feet 4 and a quarter inches.