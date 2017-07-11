Wall Fire: The story behind an iconic photo

Oroville, Calif. (KCRA/CNN Newsource) – For Scott Crumrine, this is his first fire season with Cal Fire.
The firefighter has only fought three fires and this one, he said, was the biggest.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces, we’re just one small part of trying to get the overall goal and get this fire out.”
He and his three crew members from Feather Falls Station 51 worked tirelessly to save a home on the Hillside east of Ida Road and Old Olive Highway.
CAL FIRE firefighter Kris Garayalde said, “The fire was fast, the wind was changing, it was an intense fire.”
They set a line around the home and mopped up hot spots that threatened it.
“I did a direct attack on the fire to knock it down because the flames were coming right up,” Garayalde said.
The only way Garayalde can describe battling the fire is feeling like he’s working in a sauna.
Despite this, they wanted to make sure this family didn’t have to experience the pain of losing their home.
“It Kinda cuts you deep because you put yourself in their shoes and it’s upsetting,” said firefighter Steven Baldock.
An image now going viral captures the dramatic moments the crew is surrounded by smoke and fire.
But they had one more job to do.
“As we were leaving we happened to glance up and look at the flag, and I told my guys go grab it,” Firefighter Jason Hawkins explained “We need it to come down”
Crumrine is a former Marine and said saving the flag was a must.
“In the Marine Corps, that’s what we honor, you know. And that’s a symbol of our freedom and this nation and you show complete respect for that flag,” he said.
A combination of the homeowner’s defensible space and the firefighter’s efforts saved the home.
The crew said while seeing the home still there makes them feel good. “We’re not heroes or nothing, this is what we chose to do and this is what we love to do.”