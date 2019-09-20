Walmart ends car seat recycling effort early

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Late last month, Walmart announced what it billed as “the nation’s largest car seat recycling effort.”
Walmart teamed up with Terracycle to host the recycling program at the retailers’ nearly four thousand locations.
Customers could trade in used car seats for a $30 Walmart gift card.
It was to run through September 30th. But due to an overwhelming response, Walmart announced the program is ending early.
Saturday, September 21st is now the last day.
Terracycle and Walmart say they have collected an estimated one million car seats that will be turned into recyclable materials.