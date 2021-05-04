Walmart offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. – Every Walmart pharmacy in Oregon will offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Walmart announced Tuesday that immunizations are now available to customers in all of the 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide. This includes the 45 Walmart pharmacies in Oregon.
Vaccines will be administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID–19 vaccine,”said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID–19.”
Walmart also launched the “Get Out the Vaccine” campaign nationwide to encourage people to get vaccinated. The effort includes mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly to select communities.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.