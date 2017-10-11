Officials seek innkeeper for historic Wolf Creek Inn

Wolf Creek, Ore. – Oregon Parks and Recreation is offering a unique opportunity for anyone interested in operating a turnkey bed-and-breakfast property.
The historic Wolf Creek Inn near Grants Pass was built around 1883. Oregon Parks and Recreation (ORPD) acquired the 11,000 square-foot building and the surrounding property in 1975. The inn is currently being run as a museum and overnight hotel.
On Tuesday, officials announced they’re seeking proposals to operate the inn. “It is a unique opportunity,” said Nathan Seable, who manages state parks in the area, including Wolf Creek Inn State Historic Site. “For the right individuals, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to run a business in a great community.”
The inn has been operated in different ways throughout its history, functioning as a restaurant, hotel, or both together. Moving forward, ORPD said they’re “open to any combination of food, lodging, and event concession options, operators, and seasons.
The two story building has been upgraded with modern amenities, while still keeping its 19th century charm. The landscape surrounding the inn features “an inviting outdoor landscape that included a historic orchard and spacious entertainment area.” There’s even a charging station for electric vehicles.
OPRD hopes to award an operation contract sometime this fall.
If you’re interested, you can find more information here: http://bit.ly/WolfCreekInnRFP