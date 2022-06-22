Wanted man arrested for drug trafficking in Douglas County

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A man was arrested in Douglas County for allegedly possessing illicit marijuana and money laundering.

In January of this year, the unoccupied Canyonville home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was searched by Douglas County detectives.

During the search, investigators reportedly found 546 pounds of processed marijuana separated into one-pound bags, ready for shipment. There was also other evidence of drug trafficking, police said.

The morning before the search, Martinez was taken into custody in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. He was released in March after posting a $100,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Jun 21, the Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team learned Martinez was back in Southern Oregon, a violation of his parole in California.

At about 3:00 p.m. that same day, a Douglas County deputy found Martinez with a broken down vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Canyonville.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Douglas County Jail for money laundering, attempting to commit a felony, and unlawful possession and manufacture of marijuana.