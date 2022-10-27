Wanted man arrested in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested after a raid in rural Klamath County.

On October 20, police reportedly searched a property on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain looking for a wanted man who had been on the run for years.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Kenneth James Haddock, was found by officers and arrested on 17 felony warrants out of Klamath County.

Haddock is accused of numerous crimes including the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Investigators said they had previously served a search warrant at Haddock’s home in Klamath Falls in August 2020. About a pound of methamphetamine and several guns were found, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Haddock is asked to call police.