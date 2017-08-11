Wanted man caught following 9 years on the run

Braide Shipman in booking photo from Thursday, August 10th, 2017.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man who police say was on the run for 9 years is now in custody. He was arrested near the 11-hundred block of Fruitdale Drive in Grants Pass on Thursday.
Grants Pass police officers arrested Braide Shipman and caught him following a lengthy pursuit that police say involved a motorcycle getaway, foot chase and even an attempt to float down an irrigation canal. Police say Shipman was a fugitive and was involved in an incident two years ago where he rammed a police vehicle and injured one of the officers as he took off.
Shipman is facings numerous charges including assault of a police officer.
Braide Shipman from photo released in 2015.
