Wanted man escapes Central Oregon psychiatric unit

BEND, Ore. – A man facing criminal charges in Central and Southern Oregon escaped from a Bend psychiatric unit.

Police said 41-year-old Jeremy Owen Allbritton was being treated at St. Charles Bend’s psychiatric department before he escaped Monday morning.

Court records show Allbritton is supposed to appear before a Jackson County Judge for charges of assault and criminal mischief. He’s now wanted on several new crimes and has warrants for his arrest out of Oregon and California.

Before his escape, Allbritton reportedly assaulted hospital staff.

While he wasn’t armed at the time he left the hospital, he’s currently considered armed and dangerous.

Allbritton was last seen in the area of Northeast Courtney Drive in Bend Monday morning. At that time, he had taken off his reddish-pink hospital shirt but he was still wearing his green hospital scrub pants. He was not wearing any shoes.

He’s described as 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with very short or shaved brown hair. He also has numerous tattoos.

Anyone who sees Allbritton is asked to call 9-1-1.