Wanted man shot in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Detectives say a wanted man was shot in Cave Junction.
Oregon State Police said they responded to a reported shooting just after 1:00 a.m. on the morning of August 14.
The victim was identified by troopers as 34-year-old Eddie Joseph Correia. He was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Correia “pistol whipped” a man at the Wimer Family Market on August 10. He was reportedly aided by an accomplice, identified by deputies as Lindsey Anne Jordan. The victim and Jordan were said to be “acquainted” with one another.
Jordan was arrested, but deputies said they’ve been looking for Correia who, until he was shot, was wanted for assault and violating the terms of his parole.
OSP said they will release no further information at this time.