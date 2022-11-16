Wanted man taken into custody after standoff in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A short standoff came to a peaceful end in Klamath Falls.

Investigators said 40-year-old Alvin Ayers Jr. has been avoiding police contact for months, running into his home to avoid capture. The Klamath Falls Police Department said his behavior has been creating an ongoing safety concern for his neighbors.

On November 15, KFPD and a SWAT team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. A short standoff ensued, but it ended with Ayers being taken into custody without further incident.

KFPD said Ayers had warrants for release agreement violations, charges for failing to appear in court, assault, domestic abuse, and harassment.

Officers said, “The Klamath Falls Police Department would like to thank these community members for their patience and cooperation, so we were able to provide a peaceful resolution to a potentially violent situation.”

Anyone with further information about Ayers is asked to call KFPD.