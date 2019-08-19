Home
Ward Fire 100% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Ward Fire south of Klamath Falls is now 100% contained.

On August 9, lightning started the Ward Fire near the Oregon-California border. It grew to over 1,000 acres before favorable conditions allowed crews to gain the upper hand and establish a dozer line around a majority of the fire.

The spread of the Ward Fire was kept to 1,301 acres. By August 15, containment was 63%. On August 18, the fire was reportedly 100% contained.

Crews will remain at the fire to make sure the containment lines hold.

