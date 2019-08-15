Ward Fire now 63% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to make progress fighting the Ward Fire burning south of Klamath Falls.
On August 9, lightning started the Ward Fire near the Oregon-California border. It grew to over 1,000 acres before favorable conditions allowed crews to gain the upper hand and establish a dozer line around a majority of the fire.
The spread of the Ward Fire was kept to 1,301 acres. By August 15, containment was 63%.
Crews will continue to monitor hot spots and flare-ups as they work toward full containment.