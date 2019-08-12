Ward Fire update: 1,301 acres, 24% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that started while thunderstorms were coming through Klamath County remains at just over 1,300 acres Monday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Ward Fire started on August 9 about 18 miles southwest of Klamath Falls.
The fire immediately began running and spotting aided by winds and the area’s terrain.
By the next morning, fire crews said rainfall helped calm fire activity enough for them to lay dozer lines around a majority of the fire, which was estimated to be about 1,301 acres in size by the evening of August 11. Containment was reportedly 24%.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said the Ward Fire was caused by lightning.