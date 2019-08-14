Ward Fire update: 1,301 acres, 47% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A fire burning near the Oregon-California border is now 47% contained.
The Ward Fires started on August 9 about 18 miles southwest of Klamath Falls. Aided by winds and terrain, the fire spread to 1,301 by the next morning.
However, fire activity calmed in the following days, allowing crews to establish a dozer line around the majority of the fire to keep it from spreading. By the evening of August 11, the Ward Fire was 24% contained.
On August 14, the Oregon Department of Forestry said crews were making good progress putting out hot spots and preventing the fire from jumping fire lines, raising the containment level to 47%.
Crews will continue to monitor hot spots and flare-ups as they work toward full containment.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said the Ward Fire was caused by lightning.