Warming shelter opens in Ashland for Thanksgiving week

ASHLAND, Ore. — A warming shelter opened its doors on Tuesday night in Ashland for our most vulnerable population.

According to Ashland-based organization, ‘Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice,’ it’s the only low-barrier, warming shelter open right now in Jackson County.

Organizers say they’re not used to setting up an emergency shelter this early in the year.

After hearing temperatures would hit freezing, they hit the ground running.

The shelter is located at the Ashland Public Library, which offered its space for the first time.

Organizers say they’re expecting 20 to 30 people.

“There’s dozens and dozens and dozens of folks that are living rough and living in cars and struggling with housing,” said Jason Houk, organizer for Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice. “And this storm makes it really hard.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the shelter will move to the Bellevue Grange.

Friday, it will be back at the Ashland Public Library.

For information on how to volunteer, click here.

