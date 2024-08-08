Warner Peak Fire explodes to 17K acres, forces wildlife refuge to close

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – The Warner Peak Fire burning on Hart Mountain within the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge has grown to an estimated 17,000 acres.

That’s according to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Interim Assistant District Forester Jennifer Case.

Interagency all-risk incident information management system or InciWeb also estimates the fire at 17,000 acres. According to its Thursday afternoon update, the fire is at 0% containment.

Due to the increased fire activity, the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge has closed as of midnight on Wednesday.

According to its website, the closure encompasses all refuge lands and all refuge roads, including Frenchglen Road starting at the “bottom of the large graded hillside coming from Plush to the east boundary of the refuge.”

Additionally all campgrounds, hot springs, trails, access, and roads into the refuge are closed.

As NBC5 News reported Wednesday, the fire will impact the Hart Mountain Unit for antelope and archery deer seasons.

Currently there are no evacuation notices or threats to any structures.

For updates visit InciWeb’s Warner Peak Fire webpage.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.