Warner Peak Fire grows about 7K acres overnight, now at 59,170 acres

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – The Warner Peak Fire burning on Hart Mountain within the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge has grown approximately 7,000 acres overnight to 59,170 acres. It is now 4% contained.

According to the Tuesday morning update, crews were able to hold and secure lines along the northeast and eastern sides of the fire. Lines will continue to be reinforced by both ground and air crews.

With rough and hard-to-access terrain, the southwest section of the fire remains challenging to firefighters. Hotshot crews in that area are working to improve existing road systems as a containment line.

The Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge remains closed.

Additionally, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for the Hart Mountain Area.

More evacuation information can be found on the Lake County official website.

