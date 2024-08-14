Warner Peak Fire grows to 61K acres, 19% contained

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – The Warner Peak Fire burning on Hart Mountain in Lake County has grown to 61,330 acres. It has also jumped in containment, now at 19%.

According to the Wednesday morning update, additional firefighting resources continue to arrive as crews work to reinforce lines around the perimeter.

Firefighters have had success along the southern edge, especially with burnout in the Hart Lake area.

The western and southwestern sections of the fire remain challenging for hotshot crews due to rough and hard-to-access terrain.

Aerial crews will continue to patrol the perimeter for signs of reignition, smoke, or hotspots.

The Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge remains closed and evacuation orders for the Hart Mountain area are still in place.

