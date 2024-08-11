Warner Peak Fire grows to nearly 40k acres

LAKE COUNTY, Ore.- Extreme fire activity causes the Warner Peak Fire burning in Lake County to grow to 39,923 acres, still 0% contained.

The lightning-caused fire on Hart Mountain started on Tuesday.

Around 5:oo p.m. Friday, a spot fire escaped and grew rapidly keeping crews and aerial resources busy until sundown.

Firefighters took advantage of the favorable weather conditions last night to conduct firing operations along hart mountain road and around the Refuge headquarters.

Additional resources, including crews, engines and two bulldozers were brought in on Friday, which are working on the south and west perimeters.

The Southwest Complex Incident Management Team 1 will take command of the fire Sunday morning.

