Warner Peak Fire jumps to 40% containment, estimated at 65K acres

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Containment on the Warner Peak Fire burning on Hart Mountain has grown overnight and is now at 40% contained.

The fire has burned through 65,002 acres.

According to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, the area is under a Red Flag Warning Thursday for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Crews are continuing to work on the southern and western edges where fire activity is most active. More resources have been shifted to the southern edge to help bolster containment lines near Crump Lake and Hart Lake.

The Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge remains closed. Wildfire smoke may impact residents in the community of Plush as well as surrounding areas.

The Warner Peak Fire was caused by a lightning strike, it was first reported on August 5.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.