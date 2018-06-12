Warren: empty promises in President Trump’s drug plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The president’s prescription drug plan came under the microscope Tuesday on Capitol Hill, leading to lots of wrangling between the White House and lawmakers.
As part of the “American Patients First” plan, President Trump promised a quick response from drug companies, saying they were going to announce voluntary massive drops in drug prices.
However, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren hammered President Trump’s top health official on prescription drug prices and said she did a reality check with the top ten drug companies.
“Zero out of ten said that they had lowered any prices. Zero out of ten gave any indication that they planned to do so,” said Senator Warren.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar focused on the plan’s priorities, including promoting competition, reducing regulations and requiring drug ads to show prices.
But Democrats say the plan is too easy on drug companies.
“We need an ambitious plan to drive drug prices down, not one so small that it sends pharmaceutical stocks soaring in relief,” said Senator Patty Murray.
