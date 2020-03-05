Home
Warren ends presidential run

(CNN) – Sources tell CNN that Senator Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign.

Warren announced her decision on a staff call Thursday morning.

She is dropping out despite earlier assertions that she would stay in the race until the Democratic National Convention.

It comes after warren had a very poor showing on Super Tuesday.

That disappointing performance was just the most recent loss in a downward trend.

Warren came in third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and a distant fifth in South Carolina.

She had been competing with Sanders for the liberal vote and her departure cements his position as the main progressive candidate.

