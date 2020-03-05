Warren ends presidential run

Warren announced her decision on a staff call Thursday morning.
She is dropping out despite earlier assertions that she would stay in the race until the Democratic National Convention.
It comes after warren had a very poor showing on Super Tuesday.
That disappointing performance was just the most recent loss in a downward trend.
Warren came in third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and a distant fifth in South Carolina.
She had been competing with Sanders for the liberal vote and her departure cements his position as the main progressive candidate.