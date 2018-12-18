Washington braces for a shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Democrats and Republicans are showing no sign of compromise as a crucial deadline to avoid a government shutdown looms.
President Trump is demanding $5 billion for a border wall; Democrats have offered about a third of that in border security, and nothing for the wall.
Mr. Trump has said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government if the wall isn’t funded.
A partial shutdown would affect more than a dozen government agencies including the Department of Justice, the State Department, and Homeland Security, leaving 400,000 working without pay. Nearly that many more could see their checks delayed.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2LqWrA4