Washington bridge pusher to appear in court

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – The teen caught on camera pushing her friend from a bridge in Washington State will have to answer for her actions Monday.
You may recall the incident where a group of girls were daring another to jump from the outside ledge of a bridge. When 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson showed some apprehension, prosecutors say that’s when 18-year-old Taylor Smith stepped up and shoved her off the ledge.
Holgerson’s 60-foot plunge into the water below ended in a belly-flop. She suffered six broken ribs, a punctured lung, and air bubbles in her chest.
Following an investigation, prosecutors charged Smith with reckless endangerment.
Smith has pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless endangerment.