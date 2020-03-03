Washington coronavirus linked to nursing center

One woman, Karen Goheen, is now worried she has been exposed to the virus and has quarantined herself while she waits for results.
“There have been people that I observed that were sick, employees,” Goheen said. “So, that was kind of concerning.”
Goheen spoke to KCPQ from home via Facetime. She couldn’t meet in person because she’s quarantined herself because she believes she could have been exposed to coronavirus at Lifecare
“There were a lot of employees who were wearing masks,” she explained. “And I’m a nurse, so I would ask them, ‘Why are you wearing a mask, are you sick?’ And they would say, ‘No there is a respiratory illness going around.’”
Goheen had been taking her father to visit her mom throughout the week until they were both turned away Saturday.
While she says Lifecare had been sharing information, Goheen didn’t get the impression that she was at risk.
“We’ve really, we got some updates, kind of generalized updates, that, ‘Hey we’re doing everything we can,’” Goheen said. “But no individualized updates. We haven’t gotten any updates from the facility that say how many people have tested positive.”
Four of the coronavirus fatalities Washington State have ties to Lifecare. Around mid-day, first responders donning protective gear transported more residents from Lifecare to local hospitals. The facility is no longer allowing visitors.
Goheen said she’s now feeling under the weather after repeated visits with her mom, and she worries her elderly father may also have been exposed. Now she’s waiting for lab results to confirm if she’s contracted COVID-19.
She said, “Sitting here, trying to wait for my results, my brother got sick and he’s been self-quarantined all week.”
Goheen said she is confident that she can keep whatever she has from spreading but she worries others might not know how to stay healthy.