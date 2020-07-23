Washington, D.C.’s NFL team will go by “Washington Football Team”

ASHBURN, Va. (NBC) – Washington, D.C.’s NFL team announced Thursday it will play this season without a nickname or a logo. They’ll simply be known as the “Washington Football Team.”
The team recently announced it was dropping the “Redskins” nickname, bowing to pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans.
The nickname is still on buildings and scoreboards at the team’s training facility in Virginia, but the team says it will formally retire the nickname at the beginning of the season as the search for a new name continues.
The team will keep its burgundy and gold color scheme but will play with newly designed jerseys and helmets.